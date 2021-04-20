Chelsea
Chelsea, New York, NY, USA
Take a Stroll in New York City's Quaint Chelsea NeighborhoodWhen most people think of New York City, they think of honking yellow taxis, the crowded streets and shops of 5th Avenue, the lights and hustle of Times Square and the endless array of Broadway Shows found in Midtown. "Peace" and "quiet" are not words often associated with this city that never sleeps, especially to those who don't call New York City home.
But to Manhattanites, there are plenty of places to find some respite and rest from the daily grind of this island, jam-packed with nearly 8.5 million residents (not included those who commute in daily for work and the plethora of tourists in the city on any given day).
One of those places are the serene and charming streets of the Chelsea and West Village neighborhoods, located on lower Manhattan. Lazily stroll down these streets with a coffee in hand, from a local shop like JOE's, and daydream a bit as you look up the stairways of historic brownstones, with beautiful doors and architectural features.
I snapped this particular picture in my Chelsea neighborhood, on 22nd Street; the blocks between 8th and 10th Avenues are some of my favorite in the entire city.