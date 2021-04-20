Chelsea Galleries

Gallery Hop in Chelsea's Hip Neighborhood

If you're looking for an interactive way to view new artwork without splurging on an entrance ticket, consider gallery hopping in Chelsea. Every Thursday, many of Chelsea's art galleries open their doors to the public free of charge. In most cases, it's to display new exhibitions of both established and up-and-coming artists. The majority of these galleries are located between 22nd and 27th streets west of 10th Avenue, making it easy to visit several in one night. Best of all, most gallery owners offer complimentary wine and cheese to viewers. Depending on the featured artists and current exhibitions, art may range from graffiti style to modern.