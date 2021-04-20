Chefs Warehouse & Canteen
92 Bree St, Cape Town City Centre, Cape Town, 8000, South Africa
| +27 21 422 0128
Mon - Sat 12pm - 2:30pm
Mon - Fri 4:30pm - 8pm
Chefs Warehouse & CanteenAfter a successful stint in Sydney, Australia, acclaimed Irish chef Liam came to Cape Town and started a small laid-back eatery off Heritage Square. His restaurant also features a room with cookbooks and quality kitchen items for sale.
In the open kitchen cooks, prepare delicious tapas at lunch and in the late afternoon that can be paired with unusual wines. While you can't make reservations, the friendly staff is efficient at turning over tables. Once you're seated, try the potted shrimps and pork rillettes. You can also go downstairs to the chef's Asian Street Food outlet, which offers Japanese and Chinese beers.