Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

CHEESEWERKS [CLOSED]

60 Bathurst St, Toronto, ON M5V 2P4, Canada
+1 416-551-1288
Cheesy (the Delicious Kind) in Toronto Toronto Canada

Cheesy (the Delicious Kind) in Toronto

If you happen to be a cheese fanatic in Toronto, do yourself a favor and head to Cheesewerks, in the heart of the fashion district.

Not only is this place entirely dedicated to cheese, it's also very much into homemade treats and quality foods. They even make their own sodas!

The concept is simple: Choose from nine groups of ingredients and have it your way: grilled cheese, mac & cheese, quesadilla, or nachos. I opted for the Picton (strong cheddar, wine-infused onions, apples, and a hint of maple syrup) and, boy, I devoured that sucker in just about two minutes.

Be sure to order the sweet tea. It's delicious!
By Marie-Eve Vallieres , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points