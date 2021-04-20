CHEESEWERKS [CLOSED]
60 Bathurst St, Toronto, ON M5V 2P4, Canada
+1 416-551-1288
Cheesy (the Delicious Kind) in TorontoIf you happen to be a cheese fanatic in Toronto, do yourself a favor and head to Cheesewerks, in the heart of the fashion district.
Not only is this place entirely dedicated to cheese, it's also very much into homemade treats and quality foods. They even make their own sodas!
The concept is simple: Choose from nine groups of ingredients and have it your way: grilled cheese, mac & cheese, quesadilla, or nachos. I opted for the Picton (strong cheddar, wine-infused onions, apples, and a hint of maple syrup) and, boy, I devoured that sucker in just about two minutes.
Be sure to order the sweet tea. It's delicious!