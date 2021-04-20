Cheese Farm 1 Rue des Bateliers

The Cheese Creator Sabine Hazard was a big, robust man who looked like he fit the role of Cheese Creator perfectly. His hair was wildly uncombed, he had unruly eyebrows, and his orange sweater hugged his round belly. He had the look of a mad cheese scientist. He welcomed us to his chateau/farm, Ferme d’en Bas, which had been in his family for generations. It was a working farm which he had also expanded into holiday apartment rentals. The dog followed us out to his room where he created his Boulette cheese works of circular art and he walked us through the entire process including the brine dip that had been the same liquid mixture for generations. He explained that what makes the difference in cheese is the temperature and time of certain steps. He opened up the old musty cellar and there sat rows of cheese rounds which you can only get at the Cheese Creators farm.