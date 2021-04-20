Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Cheese Farm

1 Rue des Bateliers
Website
| +32 82 22 23 19
The Cheese Creator Onhaye Belgium

The Cheese Creator

Sabine Hazard was a big, robust man who looked like he fit the role of Cheese Creator perfectly. His hair was wildly uncombed, he had unruly eyebrows, and his orange sweater hugged his round belly. He had the look of a mad cheese scientist. He welcomed us to his chateau/farm, Ferme d’en Bas, which had been in his family for generations. It was a working farm which he had also expanded into holiday apartment rentals. The dog followed us out to his room where he created his Boulette cheese works of circular art and he walked us through the entire process including the brine dip that had been the same liquid mixture for generations. He explained that what makes the difference in cheese is the temperature and time of certain steps. He opened up the old musty cellar and there sat rows of cheese rounds which you can only get at the Cheese Creators farm.
By Sherry Ott , AFAR Ambassador

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points