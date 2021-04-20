Cheese Board Pizza
1512 Shattuck Ave, Berkeley, CA 94709, USA
| +1 510-549-3183
Tue - Sat 9am - 3pm
Berkeley culture and pizzaWhen my friends came to visit from abroad this was the first place I had to take them. Bay Area locals can't get enough of this co-op run, cheap, gourmet pizza! This particular pizza was a delicious combo of gruyere cheese, cilantro, garlic, corn and lime. They were skeptical at first but ended up loving it.
True to Berkeley's hippie roots, Cheese Board is collectively owned and operated, uses fresh and consciously produced ingredients, and they make every slice with creativity and love. So naturally it's a great representation of our local food and culture.
This little shop combines gourmet cheese and unusual ingredients for a strangely delightful combo. And they only make one flavor a day, so you may get something totally random, but it'll be great. Atmosphere? There's almost always a live band playing jazz and students lounging in the sun. Price? $2.50 per slice (and they give you an extra half of a slice anyways)!