Cheeky's Palm Springs

Chic Comforting Cooking at Cheeky's
Escape the hotels and resorts for city style dining at Cheeky’s in Palm Springs. Serving a fresh menu each week and breakfast all day, it’s the best spot around for quality, price and vibe. Only open Thursday through Monday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., it’s a crush to get seated with waits often lasting over 30 minutes. Kitschy surprises bring out a smile—fresh squeezed juices are served in beakers, Bloody Marys packed with vodka-infused vegetables in cowboy boot glasses and maple syrup in miniature glass log cabins. Their thoughtfulness also shines through in their dishes. The Bacon Flight features five deliciously and distinctly flavored slices including spicy jalapeño and apple cinnamon for the reasonable price of $4. Pesto fries, cheddar scones, and maple sage sausage are tasty sides, blueberries make the corn pancakes pop, and their focus on organic locally grown ingredients make any plate relishable.