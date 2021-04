Take It To the Streets At Charlie's Bar

[NOTE: CLOSED]A refreshing breath of beery, grungy air amidst Soi 11's selection of flashy nightspots and mobile drinks venues, Cheap Charlie's is a Bangkok fixture. Less a bar, more a drinks counter with a few rickety outdoor tables attached to it, the venue attracts a rambunctious mix of expats, backpackers and party people.