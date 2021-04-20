Where are you going?
Cheakamus Lake

Cheakamus Lake, Squamish-Lillooet D, BC V0N 0A0, Canada
Family Hike Whistler Canada

Family Hike

Hiking is an accessible and popular activity to partake in during the warmer seasons of Whistler. Many of the hikes are family-friendly and all are outstandingly beautiful. Some notable routes are the High Note Trail, the Cheekamus Lake Trail and Brandywine.

The High Note Trail, a great choice for families, begins with a ride up to the peak of Whistler on the gondola followed by the peak chair. As expected, beautiful views ensue on the journey up; however, an incredible vision of Whistler Village and Cheekamus Lake await your arrival at the top. The High Note Trail is open from July to October and take note that dogs are prohibited. Beginning to end, the hike is about three to four hours, 9.5 km.
By Alexa Harder , AFAR Local Expert

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
