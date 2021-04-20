Cheakamus Lake Cheakamus Lake, Squamish-Lillooet D, BC V0N 0A0, Canada

Family Hike Hiking is an accessible and popular activity to partake in during the warmer seasons of Whistler. Many of the hikes are family-friendly and all are outstandingly beautiful. Some notable routes are the High Note Trail, the Cheekamus Lake Trail and Brandywine.



The High Note Trail, a great choice for families, begins with a ride up to the peak of Whistler on the gondola followed by the peak chair. As expected, beautiful views ensue on the journey up; however, an incredible vision of Whistler Village and Cheekamus Lake await your arrival at the top. The High Note Trail is open from July to October and take note that dogs are prohibited. Beginning to end, the hike is about three to four hours, 9.5 km.

