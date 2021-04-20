Chaves, Rua de Santo António 2 Rua Santo António

Vintage Architecture in Old Chaves, Portugal You can see examples of the ancient architecture of Tras-os-Montes in the well preserved medieval center of the city of Chaves.



Most of the buildings were constructed of quartz and/or granite blocks and fashioned in the 16th -18th century style. Most of the buildings and homes had verandas or wrought iron balconies that overhung the street. Since there wasn't much room in the narrow, medieval streets within the main city walls, the buildings were built several stories high. Shops occupied the lower floors while the owners lived on the higher floors.



The main street in the old section of Chaves is the Rua de Santo Antonio which runs to the Roman bridge. The Rua Ponte is the bridge street. Houses and buildings along these streets

are good examples of the type of ancient structures typical in Chaves.



In Chaves there is so much history. I visited all the attractions: castle, fort, spa, Roman bridge, park, churches. town hall, pillory, cafes, restaurants, shops, and stores.



If in the Tras-os-Montes region of Portugal, historic, medieval Chaves should not be missed.