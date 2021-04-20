Chaves, Portugal Chaves, Portugal

Typical Architecture of the Tras-0sMontes Region Walking around the ancient and historical city of Chaves (once a Roman town) I was happy to see so many buildings preserved in the 16th to 18th century architectural styles.



Most of the buildings were whitewashed and had granite trims and decorative toppers. Many french doors opened on to balconies with lacy iron railings. The predominant roof was the red barrel tile so prevalent in Portugal.



The buildings, whether private homes or commercial structures, stood two to three stories high and the area around and near each building was immaculate.The streets were cobblestone and concrete.



The entire picture was as charming as a little town in an 17th century fairy tale.



I felt like I had stepped back in time as I enjoyed the beauty and pristine city with its very happy, friendly locals.