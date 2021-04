Chating Street Zuhui Costume Design Studio 8 Xiyang Rd, NanMen ShangQuan, Taijiang Qu, Fuzhou Shi, Fujian Sheng, China, 350004

Traditional Combs Situated among Chinese and Western-style buldings, the Chating (茶亭) shopping district is perfect for picking up handicrafts and all other retail goods. While a few shops used to sell local products, like these traditional combs created from the horns of different animals, the marketplace has experienced a surge in business. Now it has grown to sell almost anything you could need.