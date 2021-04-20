Château La Roque
If you’ve ever wondered what it’s like to sleep in a castle, Château La Roque is the place to find out. Historians reckon that the hilltop fortress—which overlooks the town of La Roque sur Pernes, about an hour’s drive from Marseille—has stood here since as early as the 8th century (though it’s likely that the current incarnation is from around the 11th century) and was likely controlled by the Catholic pope during the Avignon Papacy, a 68-year period during which the popes resided in France rather than Rome. Proprietors Jean and Chantal purchased the property in 2000, and spent the next four years restoring it into the luxury inn that it is today. There are five beautiful rooms with antique furnishings and accessories, like a vintage steamer trunk and metal canopy bed, as well as nods to the castle’s historic past (such as exposed stone walls). But concessions to the present day abound, namely in a small swimming pool built against the fortification’s rocky base and an intimate restaurant that serves a daily-changing menu of French specialties.