1 La Dominique, 33330 Saint-Émilion, France
| +33 5 57 55 20 73
Sun - Sat 10am - 7pm

A standout among Bordeaux’s many wine producers, this 29-acre, Grand Cru Classé estate in St-Émilion is a mix of old and new, with a stately 18th-century château and a sleek glass-and-steel cellar designed by starchitect Jean Nouvel. Come for the “Blind Tasting Tour” and sample three of Bordeaux’s finest wines, or opt for the “Wine & Food Tour,” a private 90-minute experience that pairs La Dominique wines with gourmet fare. Visitors can also dine at La Terrasse Rouge restaurant, which boasts regional specialties like foie gras, black truffles, and Bazas beef along with sweeping views of the surrounding vineyards. Château La Dominique is a sought-after destination, so be sure to book your visit in advance.
By Jennifer Ladonne , AFAR Local Expert

Lisa Cheng
AFAR Contributor
over 5 years ago

After a dizzying day of wine touring, each château may look identical to the last. Château La Dominique stands out for its très cool wine cellar, designed by French architect Jean Nouvel: a streamlined block dressed with mirrored stainless steel panels in six shades of red. Above the vat room, grapelike glass pebbles cover a rooftop terrace (a nod to harvest-crushing activities) where you sample La Dominique’s grand crus and take in village and vineyard views.

