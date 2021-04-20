Château La Dominique 1 La Dominique, 33330 Saint-Émilion, France

More info Sun - Sat 10am - 7pm

Château La Dominique A standout among Bordeaux’s many wine producers, this 29-acre, Grand Cru Classé estate in St-Émilion is a mix of old and new, with a stately 18th-century château and a sleek glass-and-steel cellar designed by starchitect Jean Nouvel. Come for the “Blind Tasting Tour” and sample three of Bordeaux’s finest wines, or opt for the “Wine & Food Tour,” a private 90-minute experience that pairs La Dominique wines with gourmet fare. Visitors can also dine at La Terrasse Rouge restaurant, which boasts regional specialties like foie gras, black truffles, and Bazas beef along with sweeping views of the surrounding vineyards. Château La Dominique is a sought-after destination, so be sure to book your visit in advance.