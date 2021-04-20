Château Giscours
10 Route de Giscours
| +33 5 57 97 09 09
More info
Sat, Sun 9:30am - 5:30pm
Mon - Fri 9am - 6pm
Harvest in BordeauxAn original…Giscours can be traced back to the fourteenth century. The first vines were planted back in 1552 by a wealthy Bordeaux draper name Pierre de Lhomme. The vineyards have been in the hands of multiple owners since the beginning, however the goal of creating exceptional wine has never lacked.
We were fortunate that it was harvest time during our visit. Seeing this historical wine factory come alive was an amazing experience. This winery features some of the most advanced equipment on the market today, however it still comes down to people to ensure the flavors in the bottle are consistent with the last 600 years.
Michael was our winery educator. If you plan on visiting the Château please be sure to ask for him as he was fantastic. He was informative about the history of the Château, along with being very hospitable. During the tour portion we spend a good bit of time watching production to obtain a solid understanding about the day to day inter-workings of the harvest.
Once inside the tasting room they decanted a bottle of 2002 Le Haut Medoc de Giscours and 2006 Château Giscours for our group. We spent the next hour enjoying these fantastic wines, each paired with cheese and bread.