Château des Tourelles
If you’re looking to put some distance between you and the crush of tourists in Old Québec, consider Château des Tourelles. Just a short walk from the old city in the bohemian Faubourg-Saint-Jean-Baptiste neighborhood, this once-abandoned neo-Gothic tinsmith building, which was constructed in 1898, was carefully restored and converted into a bed-and-breakfast in 2002 by new owners who earned a Québec City Architectural Merit award for their efforts. All of the accommodations are uniquely decorated, featuring hardwood floors, goose-down comforters, and ultra-quiet triple-paned windows; some suites have Jacuzzis and private balconies. Guests swear by the hearty homemade American breakfast as well as the rooftop terrace—with its views over the city to the St. Lawrence waterfront and mountains beyond—is a favorite spot for relaxing in warm weather.