Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Château des Tourelles

212 Rue Saint-Jean, Québec, QC G1R 1P1, Canada
Website
| +1 418-647-9136
Château des Tourelles Quebec City Canada
Château des Tourelles Quebec City Canada
Château des Tourelles Quebec City Canada
Château des Tourelles Quebec City Canada

More info

Sun - Sat 7am - 7pm

Château des Tourelles

If you’re looking to put some distance between you and the crush of tourists in Old Québec, consider Château des Tourelles. Just a short walk from the old city in the bohemian Faubourg-Saint-Jean-Baptiste neighborhood, this once-abandoned neo-Gothic tinsmith building, which was constructed in 1898, was carefully restored and converted into a bed-and-breakfast in 2002 by new owners who earned a Québec City Architectural Merit award for their efforts. All of the accommodations are uniquely decorated, featuring hardwood floors, goose-down comforters, and ultra-quiet triple-paned windows; some suites have Jacuzzis and private balconies. Guests swear by the hearty homemade American breakfast as well as the rooftop terrace—with its views over the city to the St. Lawrence waterfront and mountains beyond—is a favorite spot for relaxing in warm weather.
By Deb Hopewell , AFAR Contributor

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points