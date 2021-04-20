Château de La Hulpe - Domaine Solvay Av. des Hêtres 13, 1421 Braine-l'Alleud, Belgium

A jewel of Wallonia The Marquis of Béthune built the Château de La Hulpe in around 1840 in the style of Louis XII and François I.

At the end of the 19th century, the estate was purchased by chemist and soda tycoon Ernest Solvay. Today it belongs to the region of Wallonia.



The castle interior is not accessible to the public unless booked in advance to organize dinners, receptions, meetings, weddings and filming.



The estate however is open to the public, for free, and it's the perfect place for a walk and for relaxation.

Park, for free, just outside the castle grounds and walk a very delightful walk through mature forest and lush and perfectly manicured lawns. A perfect place for a picnic too. Our family had a great time there. Our kids ran around until they were exhausted. The estate is so large that even though there were people around, they felt so far away. It's a place that offers allot of personal space :)



Dogs are also permitted so do not leave your furry friends behind.



