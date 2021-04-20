Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Château de Gilly - Symboles de France

2 Place du Château, 21640 Gilly-lès-Cîteaux, France
Website
| +33 3 80 62 89 98
Everything Gluten Free Is Better In & Around Vougeot Gilly Lès Cîteaux France

Everything Gluten Free Is Better In & Around Vougeot

My gluten free eating experience in and around the Vougeot area was filled with gorgeous plates of naturally gluten free food. From the dining room at Chateau de Gilly, where I served this delectable trout dish to Tres Girard in Morey Saint Denis, which has the ambiance and the quality of the French Laundry. Best of all I was treated incredibly well by all the restaurant staff and was served simply immaculate dishes that I will always remember.

Oh and all the cheese tastes better too.
By Adina Marguerite Pease , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points