Château de Bouillon Rue du Château, 6830 Bouillon, Belgium

Château de Bouillon Château de Bouillon is a medieval castle in the town of Bouillon in the province of Luxembourg, Belgium.



The château is situated on a rocky spur of land within a sharp bend of the Semois River.



In 1082, Bouillon Castle was inherited by Godfrey of Bouillon, who sold it to Otbert, Bishop of Liège in order to finance the First Crusade. The castle was later fitted for heavy artillery by Vauban, Louis XIV's military architect in the late 17th century.



It's a great place to visit with kids, our son was really impressed with the cannons and the cannon balls displayed in the château's courtyard.



The town of Bouillon is beautifully ornamented with hanging geranium. You can rent paddle boats for up to 5 people and go on the river or you can take the little city train that takes you to the top of the city offering you the best views of the château. After that you can choose one of the little cafes, sit down for nice meal and watch the world go by. The town also has a great butcher/dairy place selling local hams and cheeses. For a small town is has allot to offer so check it out.