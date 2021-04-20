Château de Belœil
11 Rue du Château
| +32 69 68 94 26
More info
Sat, Sun 1pm - 6pm
A hidden gem in BelgiumLocated in the village of Beloeil is the home of the Prince de Ligne and has been to each and every one of them since they bought the chateau back in the 14th century.
The chateau is open to visitors during the summer months where you can wander around where kings and queens once walked. Also, there is a superb garden that was laided out in the mid 1600s in the English style. You can either walk around or take the train, which is actually a tractor pulling cars of tourists.