Château de Belœil

11 Rue du Château
| +32 69 68 94 26
A hidden gem in Belgium Beloeil Belgium

Sat, Sun 1pm - 6pm

A hidden gem in Belgium

Located in the village of Beloeil is the home of the Prince de Ligne and has been to each and every one of them since they bought the chateau back in the 14th century.

The chateau is open to visitors during the summer months where you can wander around where kings and queens once walked. Also, there is a superb garden that was laided out in the mid 1600s in the English style. You can either walk around or take the train, which is actually a tractor pulling cars of tourists.
By Michael Adubato , AFAR Local Expert

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
