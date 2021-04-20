Château d’Audrieu
For that to-the-manor-born feeling, you can’t get much better than Château d’Audrieu, an 18th-century residence-turned-hotel that’s listed as a historic monument. Located in the heart of the Calvados countryside between Caen and Bayeux, it’s the perfect place to live out your royal fantasies, whether you spend your time by the outdoor heated swimming pool, at the luxurious Sothys spa, or wandering the 62 acres of gardens, parks, and woodlands. Elegant rooms feature a pleasing mix of antiques, chic wallpaper, and plush carpeting, while the Luxury Tree House—a 753-square-foot suite perched above the hotel’s English gardens—offers an outdoor terrace with sweeping views. At the sophisticated Séran restaurant, guests can enjoy fresh produce from the hotel garden and more than 200 different wines in a stunning all-red dining room.