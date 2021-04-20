Chastain Beach
1213 SE MacArthur Blvd, Stuart, FL 34996, USA
| +1 772-288-5690
A Sea Turtle NestOn South Hutchinson Island beaches many sea turtles return each year and lay their eggs.
Sea Turtle nesting season is March 1 to November 15.
The huge turtles drag themselves up on the beach to dry sand and with their flippers they carve out a nest. They lay their eggs and recover the nest with sand and haul themselves back to the sea. Usually 80 to 120 eggs are laid.
When the hatchlings emerge, they make a mad dash down the beach to the water. Only about 1 in a 1000 makes it to adulthood. Sea gulls, crabs, and fish make a meal of these tiny creatures.
Sea turtle nests are protected and it is a crime to touch or disturb the them in any way.
This nest on a South Hutchinson Island Beach, will be monitored until the eggs hatch. The sign issues the warning and fine with jail time if the nest is molested.
There are night turtle nest tours where you can sometimes see a turtle laying her eggs. The tour director assists you on this tour.
For info: www.floridaoceanographic.org