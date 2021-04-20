Chart House - Annapolis
300 Second St, Annapolis, MD 21403, USA
| +1 410-268-7166
Photo courtesy of Chart House
Sun 10am - 9pm
Mon - Thur 4:30pm - 10pm
Fri, Sat 4:30pm - 11pm
Romantic Views at Chart House RestaurantIf you're looking for a quiet romantic spot for dinner with stunning views of the harbor while digging into fresh seafood from the Chesapeake Bay and Atlantic Ocean, Chart House should be on your radar.
Though you can walk over from the historic district, you can make it more romantic by taking a water taxi over to the restaurant which offers superb waterfront views of the dock, US Naval Academy, and State Capitol.
You can try its signature Chesapeake Seafood Stew with shrimp, blue crab claws, mussels, and fresh fish in an Old Bay broth with garlic crostini, or its seafood sampler—grilled citrus salmon, shrimp scampi, and a jumbo lump crab cake, served with Yukon Gold mashed potatoes and asparagus.