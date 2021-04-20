Where are you going?
Chart House - Annapolis

300 Second St, Annapolis, MD 21403, USA
Website
| +1 410-268-7166
Romantic Views at Chart House Restaurant Annapolis Maryland United States

More info

Sun 10am - 9pm
Mon - Thur 4:30pm - 10pm
Fri, Sat 4:30pm - 11pm

If you're looking for a quiet romantic spot for dinner with stunning views of the harbor while digging into fresh seafood from the Chesapeake Bay and Atlantic Ocean, Chart House should be on your radar.

Though you can walk over from the historic district, you can make it more romantic by taking a water taxi over to the restaurant which offers superb waterfront views of the dock, US Naval Academy, and State Capitol.

You can try its signature Chesapeake Seafood Stew with shrimp, blue crab claws, mussels, and fresh fish in an Old Bay broth with garlic crostini, or its seafood sampler—grilled citrus salmon, shrimp scampi, and a jumbo lump crab cake, served with Yukon Gold mashed potatoes and asparagus.

By Lola (Akinmade) Åkerström , AFAR Local Expert

