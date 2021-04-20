Where are you going?
Charminar

Char Kaman, Ghansi Bazaar, Hyderabad, Telangana 500002, India
Website
| +91 40 6674 5986
The Charm of Charminar Hyderabad India
Twin Cities Photography Club Hyderabad India
Strolling around the Charminar Hyderabad India

Sun - Sat 9:30am - 5:30pm

The Charm of Charminar

Some structures are simply iconic. The Taj Mahal in Agra. The Eiffel Tower in Paris. The Statue of Liberty in New York City. And in Hyderabad? The Charminar! Built in 1591 by the founder of the city, Mohammed Quli Qutb Shah, Charminar was built as a charm to defend the city against a deadly epidemic. The icon showcases four minarets that soar to a height of almost 50 meters above the ground. Charminar also features a mosque and 45 prayer spaces, and is beautifully illuminated in the evenings.




By Allison Sodha , AFAR Local Expert

Allison Sodha
AFAR Local Expert
over 6 years ago

Twin Cities Photography Club

Keen on meeting with locals who share an interest in photography? Check out a local meeting or photo shoot with Twin Cities Photography Club. Members and guests participate in planned shoots that include urbania, sunsets, waterfalls, monuments, landscapes, and locals. The mission of the club is to provide a platform for photographers of all skill levels to collaborate and educate. This is a great way to engage with the community and discover the hidden jewels of Hyderabad.

Bhakti BM
almost 7 years ago

Strolling around the Charminar

The four charming minaret towers of the Charminar have made it an easily recognizable structure globally. The hub of the old city, the Charminar area represents all that is secular about Hyderabad, having a temple as well as mosque in very close proximity.

The area is famous among shoppers for pearl jewellery...but visitors need to be vary of hawkers who sometimes try to pass off fake pearls as the real mccoy...

Laad Bazar and Macca Masjid are close to the place. Lots of scope for souvenir shopping and for sampling the scrumptious local food.

