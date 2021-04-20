Strolling around the Charminar

The four charming minaret towers of the Charminar have made it an easily recognizable structure globally. The hub of the old city, the Charminar area represents all that is secular about Hyderabad, having a temple as well as mosque in very close proximity.



The area is famous among shoppers for pearl jewellery...but visitors need to be vary of hawkers who sometimes try to pass off fake pearls as the real mccoy...



Laad Bazar and Macca Masjid are close to the place. Lots of scope for souvenir shopping and for sampling the scrumptious local food.