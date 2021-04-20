Where are you going?
Charminar

Char Kaman, Ghansi Bazaar, Hyderabad, Telangana 500002, India
The Four Towers of Hyderabad Hyderabad India

Sun - Sat 9:30am - 5:30pm

The Four Towers of Hyderabad

Charminar, which literally translates to "four towers," is a really important Islamic monument for Hyderabad and an extremely popular tourist destination. At the top of the building, you're exposed to a panoramic view of the city with pedestrians, autorickshaws, and vehicles bustling through the crowded bazaars while hawkers weave in and out of the traffic lines. The view during the early evening hours at sunset is remarkable and the best! The glittering lights of the city illuminate the Hyderabad skyline and offer a whole different dimension to your experience. Even the intricate carvings on the interior seem to come to life at dusk.
By Nyssa C. , AFAR Local Expert

