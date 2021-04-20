Where are you going?
Charlottenlund Fort

Strandvejen 150, 2920 Charlottenlund, Denmark
+45 39 62 22 63
Sun 10am - 3pm
Mon - Thur 12pm - 9pm
Fri, Sat 12pm - 10pm

A meal with a beach view

Situated in an old military fort just around the corner from WWI era heavy artillery, this polished restaurant has large glass windows and a clean interior design which overlooks the straight between Copenhagen and Malmo. What was once a strategic point for military purposes is now a great strategic option for those seeking a good meal and gorgeous view of the water.

Open year-round with the exception of key holidays for lunch and dinner the restaurant is also an excellent option for a causal glass of wine, tea, brownie, or soda.
By Alex Berger , AFAR Local Expert

