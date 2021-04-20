Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Charlie [CLOSED]

Jalan Petitenget
+62 821-4741-7332
Burlesque Bali Style Kuta Indonesia

Burlesque Bali Style

Charlie is one of those bars that always has something weird and wonderful going on. Cabaret, burlesque, and old-school gangster themes keep the atmosphere interesting and decadent. It's definitely very hip and designer, but has a frivolous and exciting vibe too. The cocktails are right up there with those served at the best of New York's bars and are sweetened and flavored with handmade syrups and infusions.
The food is also exceptional, and they are open for breakfast, lunch and dinner, although you won't get the full Charlie experience before the sun goes down.

www.charliebali.com
By Hannah Wijana , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points