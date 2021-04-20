Charlie [CLOSED]
Jalan Petitenget
+62 821-4741-7332
Photo courtesy of Charlie
Burlesque Bali StyleCharlie is one of those bars that always has something weird and wonderful going on. Cabaret, burlesque, and old-school gangster themes keep the atmosphere interesting and decadent. It's definitely very hip and designer, but has a frivolous and exciting vibe too. The cocktails are right up there with those served at the best of New York's bars and are sweetened and flavored with handmade syrups and infusions.
The food is also exceptional, and they are open for breakfast, lunch and dinner, although you won't get the full Charlie experience before the sun goes down.
www.charliebali.com