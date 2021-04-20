Where are you going?
Charleston Academy of Domestic Pursuits

Charleston, SC, USA
Website
Charleston Academy of Domestic Pursuits, Charleston, South Carolina

Charleston Academy of Domestic Pursuits, Charleston, South Carolina

Last July, Suzanne Pollack and Lee Manigault launched the Charleston Academy of Domestic Pursuits. They teach even the most hapless of hosts to decorate with style and throw themed gatherings, such as a men’s-only dinner party, through classes held at their historic homes. (843) 252-7479, caodp.com

We talked to the Deans to get some sense of modern southern etiquette. See if you’re you doing it right.
By Andrew Sessa , AFAR Contributor

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30