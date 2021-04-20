Charleston Academy of Domestic Pursuits
Charleston, SC, USA
Charleston Academy of Domestic Pursuits, Charleston, South CarolinaLast July, Suzanne Pollack and Lee Manigault launched the Charleston Academy of Domestic Pursuits. They teach even the most hapless of hosts to decorate with style and throw themed gatherings, such as a men’s-only dinner party, through classes held at their historic homes. (843) 252-7479, caodp.com
We talked to the Deans to get some sense of modern southern etiquette. See if you’re you doing it right.