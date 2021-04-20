Where are you going?
Charles Theatre

1711 N Charles St, Baltimore, MD 21201, USA
Website
| +1 410-727-3464
Baltimore's Place for Foreign, Independent and Specialty Films Baltimore Maryland United States

To be honest, this is usually the only theater I go to watch movies. Not only do they feature the typical Hollywood movies, but this is where you'll find the best indie and foreign films. Occasionally they'll have special screenings followed by a Q & A with the director or others relevant to the film.

Located in the Station North Arts and Entertainment district, the Charles fits well amongst the array of nice restaurants (Tapas Teatro), hipster establishments (Club Charles) and the beautiful murals you'll find on many of the buildings in the neighborhood. It's also a block from Penn Station.

If you'd like a nice drink to bring into your movie, Tapas Teatro (also deserving of its own highlight) will serve you their delicious sangria in a plastic cup to take into the movie with you - they have an adjoining door to the theater. Tapas Teatro is always good for a pre-movie dinner, just go early because they fill up quickly and don't take reservations. If that doesn't work out, Club Charles, the divey hipster bar with delicious vegetarian and vegan fare across the street is a good option or Sofi's Crepes on the other side of the theater.

By Elizabeth Doerr , AFAR Local Expert

