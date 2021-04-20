Where are you going?
Charles River Canoe & Kayak

2401 Commonwealth Ave
Website
| +1 617-299-3392
Urban River Paddling Newton Massachusetts United States

Urban River Paddling

Opportunities for outdoor water activities are many here. Kayak, paddle board, canoes, paddle boats, and rowboats are available. This location on the Charles River offers 6 miles of flat water from Newton Lower Falls to the Moody St. Dam in Waltham. With a long history of water sports, the recent water cleanup has made this popular spot busier than ever. Pack a picnic, there are plenty of spots to stop. Conveniently located right off Rt. 95/128, this tree-lined section of the river provides abundant wildlife to see along the way.
By Alison Abbott , AFAR Local Expert

