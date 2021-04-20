Charles River Canoe & Kayak

Urban River Paddling
Opportunities for outdoor water activities are many here. Kayak, paddle board, canoes, paddle boats, and rowboats are available. This location on the Charles River offers 6 miles of flat water from Newton Lower Falls to the Moody St. Dam in Waltham. With a long history of water sports, the recent water cleanup has made this popular spot busier than ever. Pack a picnic, there are plenty of spots to stop. Conveniently located right off Rt. 95/128, this tree-lined section of the river provides abundant wildlife to see along the way.