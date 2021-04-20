Where are you going?
Charles De Gaulle International Airport, Terminal 2F

95700 Roissy-en-France, France
Website
The Unlikely Art of Flight Roissy-en-France France

More info

The Unlikely Art of Flight

We were in a bit of a hurry. And very tired. My fiance and I had just arrived from Chicago via an overnight flight, and were hustling our way out of the international terminal. We weren't late for anything per say, just really excited to commence our siege of France, with Paris as our first victim. As we did our little run/walk along the moving walkway, I realized that the vanishing point of the tunnel had kind of a surreal look to it. And with the shiny walls adorned with choice marketing ads, it made for a unique vibe. I fired off a few quick shots, and was pleased when this one captured the feeling of the moment. Here we were, in the city of enlightenment, home to some of the greatest visionaries of our time, and we were lucky enough to capture a little bit of unlikely art of our own. In the land of Voltaire and Candide was captured a candid shot of an airport.
By Matthew Keesecker , AFAR Local Expert

