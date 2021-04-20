Where are you going?
Charing Cross Road Bookstores

Charing Cross Rd
If you're more interested in browsing than buying, the bottom half of Charing Cross Road is crammed with some of the most extraordinary bookshops in London. It's home to the rare, the antiquarian, and the specialist trades, both new and secondhand. From music to politics to history, these shops have various niches and specialities, but in general, they're just a treasure trove of the very old and the very unusual, and you'll never know what you'll find till you start looking. Head to Leicester Square and work your way up toward Tottenham Court Road. Just be respectful, as some of the books will be worth more than your car.
By Emma John , AFAR Local Expert

