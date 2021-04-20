Charco Verde Charco Verde, Nicaragua

A quiet black-sand beach We spent a day on the island of Omatepe, in Lake Nicaragua. We stopped at the Charco Verde lodge for lunch, and afterward did a short hike around the adjacent nature reserve. We circled a small lagoon, where we saw egrets and howler monkeys in the trees. On the far side of the lagoon, we followed the trail until it reached back to the lake. As we passed through a gate, we wondered why they needed a fence around the preserve. Just then a couple of cows walked along the beach. That's why they needed a fence. There were no other people around. Just smooth black sand, shaded by trees, and a view out over the lake, which is big enough to seem like an ocean. As my bare feet dug into the fine sand, the thought occurred to me that if I ever wanted to get away from it all--and I mean all of modern life--I could do worse than this place.