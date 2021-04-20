Hand of God Wines Tasting Room
A joint venture between American financier Jon Staenberg and renowned Argentine winemaker Santiago
Achával, Hand of God Wines Tasting Room is a place to relax and sample a wide array of wines. If you need help choosing, the onsite sommelier is there to guide you. Together, they have transformed an old adobe house into a formal tasting room with indoor and outdoor seating. The vine-covered patio has a pool and requisite wood-fired clay oven for hosting authentic Argentine asados. Note that the Tasting Room closes during Mendoza’s summer season. Italia 5572, Local 2, Chacras de Coria, Lujan de Cuyo, Mendoza
; tastingroom@handofgodwines.com; +54 261 457 3055