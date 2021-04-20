Chapter One

Irish Haute Cuisine
In what was once the Jameson family mansion, chef Ross Lewis specializes in Irish haute cuisine. The menu at this Michelin-starred restaurant changes seasonally. Standout dishes include cured Clare Island salmon with smoked pear, and a spiced rhubarb dessert. At the kitchen-side chef’s table, the tabletop is made of glazed volcanic rock, and guests can opt for a six-course prix fixe meal. In the main dining room, the exposed brick walls are ornamented with pieces by emerging local artists, part of the chef’s ProjectArt initiative. 353/(0) 1-873-2266. This appeared in the September, 2012 issue. Read Lisa Abend's "The New Dubliners."