Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Chapter One

18-19 Parnell Square N, Northside, Dublin 1, D01 T3V8, Ireland
Website
| +353 1 873 2266
Irish Haute Cuisine Dublin Ireland

More info

Tue - Thur, Sat 5pm - 10:30pm
Fri 12:30pm - 2pm, 7:30pm - 10:30pm

Irish Haute Cuisine

In what was once the Jameson family mansion, chef Ross Lewis specializes in Irish haute cuisine. The menu at this Michelin-starred restaurant changes seasonally. Standout dishes include cured Clare Island salmon with smoked pear, and a spiced rhubarb dessert. At the kitchen-side chef’s table, the tabletop is made of glazed volcanic rock, and guests can opt for a six-course prix fixe meal. In the main dining room, the exposed brick walls are ornamented with pieces by emerging local artists, part of the chef’s ProjectArt initiative. 353/(0) 1-873-2266. This appeared in the September, 2012 issue. Read Lisa Abend's "The New Dubliners."
By Kareem Yasin , AFAR Contributor

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park Region
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30