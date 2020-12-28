Chapman State Park 3452 Ferry Pl, Indian Head, MD 20640, USA

Chapman State Park/Mount Aventine The land that is now Chapman State Park was purchased in 1751 by Nathaniel Chapman, a wealthy Virginia planter, and was conveniently situated to the residences of George Mason and George Washington, close friends of the Chapman family, just across the Potomac River. In addition to maintaining a large plantation, the Chapman family ran a ferry landing and wharf that eventually serviced steamboats traveling between Alexandria, Annapolis, Baltimore, and Washington, and a fishery at Chapman’s Point that was one of the largest in the area at the time.



Other interesting facts about Nathaniel Chapman: He was the executor of both Augustine and Lawrence Washington's estates including Mount Vernon. His wife's mother was the half sister of Mary Ball Washington--Augustine Washington's second wife. His daughter Lucy, married Samuel Washington the brother of George Washington. The will of his wife Constantia, included a diamond encased mourning ring for her close friend Ann Eilbeck Mason. Nathaniel had many prominent descendants including a grandson, Nathaniel, who became a distinguished Philadelphia surgeon, co-founder and first president of the American Medical Association.



The main house that is known as Mount Aventine is a 19th century Greek Revival-influenced brick house started by Nathaniel's great-grandson, Pearson during the 1840s, and enlarged about 1860 to its present appearance. The Chapman family owned the property until the 1914, when it changed hands several times including the Countess Margit Bessenyey, who owned the property from 1954 –1984. The Countess was the late wife of the Hungarian ambassador to the United States and an avid equestrian. She used the property as a stud farm for Hungarian thoroughbred horses. After her death, it was bought by several developers followed by the state of Maryland in 1998 for use as park.