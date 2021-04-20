Where are you going?
Chapinero

Chapinero, Bogotá, Bogota, Colombia
Website
Eats & Drinks Walking Tour, Bogotá Bogota Colombia

Eats & Drinks Walking Tour, Bogotá

Snack on street foods and regional dishes with Colombian culinary blogger Diana Holguín. She leads a three-hour Eats & Drinks walking tour in the food-centric Chapinero neighborhood. Five stops include a dessert shop that serves oblea (a caramel-filled wafer cookie) and a produce market where you can try pitaya, a fruit that grows on desert cactus.
From $50. This appeared in the August/September 2013 issue.
By Nicholas Gill , AFAR Contributor

