Chapinero
Chapinero, Bogotá, Bogota, Colombia
Photo courtesy of Fernando Decillis
Eats & Drinks Walking Tour, BogotáSnack on street foods and regional dishes with Colombian culinary blogger Diana Holguín. She leads a three-hour Eats & Drinks walking tour in the food-centric Chapinero neighborhood. Five stops include a dessert shop that serves oblea (a caramel-filled wafer cookie) and a produce market where you can try pitaya, a fruit that grows on desert cactus.
From $50. This appeared in the August/September 2013 issue.