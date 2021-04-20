Chao Phraya Thai Restaurant
Hong Kong, 九龍城龍崗道19號G
| +852 2382 4855
Sun - Sat 11:30am - 10pm
Incredible Thai Pumpkin Curry in KowloonWhen a Hong Kong foodie friend agreed to take us on a tour of Kowloon restaurants, we jumped at the chance. Dodging a downpour, we ducked into Chao Phraya Thai restaurant.
"I don't care what else you order," he said, "but we must get the soft-shell crab and pumpkin curry."
As we had already discovered the wonder of crispy fried soft-shell crab and I haven't met a curry I didn't like, we readily agreed.
Shortly after we ordered, a parade of delicious and fragrant dishes started to appear on our small table: delicate steamed fish covered in herbs, peanut covered noodles, crunchy spring rolls and finally the pumpkin curry. It looked almost as spectacular as it tasted. The contrast of the salty, crunchy crab, with the rich and sweet curry was mind blowing.
The meal was well worth a soaking in the rain to discover.
