Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Chao Phraya Thai Restaurant

Hong Kong, 九龍城龍崗道19號G
Website
| +852 2382 4855
Incredible Thai Pumpkin Curry in Kowloon Kowloon Hong Kong

More info

Sun - Sat 11:30am - 10pm

Incredible Thai Pumpkin Curry in Kowloon

When a Hong Kong foodie friend agreed to take us on a tour of Kowloon restaurants, we jumped at the chance. Dodging a downpour, we ducked into Chao Phraya Thai restaurant.

"I don't care what else you order," he said, "but we must get the soft-shell crab and pumpkin curry."

As we had already discovered the wonder of crispy fried soft-shell crab and I haven't met a curry I didn't like, we readily agreed.

Shortly after we ordered, a parade of delicious and fragrant dishes started to appear on our small table: delicate steamed fish covered in herbs, peanut covered noodles, crunchy spring rolls and finally the pumpkin curry. It looked almost as spectacular as it tasted. The contrast of the salty, crunchy crab, with the rich and sweet curry was mind blowing.

The meal was well worth a soaking in the rain to discover.

For more on food in Hong Kong visit: http://cheeseweb.eu/2013/07/foodie-guide-hong-kong-restaurants/
By Alison Cornford-Matheson , AFAR Local Expert
Original mo hong kong.jpg?1474839574?ixlib=rails 0.3

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points