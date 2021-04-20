Changgyeonggung
Waryong-dong
| +82 2-762-4868
Tue - Sun 9am - 5:30pm
Changgyeong PalaceThis palace, located near Seoul's Hyehwa area, is a real treat. It typically draws smaller crowds when compared to the larger palaces in Seoul which is conducive to a relaxing stroll through the palace grounds.
If you visit when it is warm find your way to what is called the Secret Garden, near the back of the palaces grounds, this quiet respite in the city is home to plenty of shade and soothing ponds. Also, keep an eye out for Korea's national bird the Magpie, which seem to really enjoy this area.
These directions were taken from the website below: Hyehwa Station (Seoul Subway Line 4), Exit 3.
Go 20m and then turn left at Seoul Jongno Pharmacy (서울종로약국).
Go 180m and then turn left at Jeongmin Onnuri Pharmacy (정민온누리약국)
Go 200m and then turn left.
Go 60m and then cross the road to arrive at Changgyeonggung Palace.