Peek inside the throne hall of Seoul's Changdeokgung Palace, and this is what you'll see: intricate wooden rafters surrounding a carved dragon in the recessed portion of the ceiling directly above the throne. For various times during the Joseon dynasty (1392-1910), this was the where the king would hold court. (There are four other royal palaces in Seoul.) The name of this grand structure: "In-jeong-jeon," meaning 'the hall of benevolent administration.' (If only governments would do just that...)



When describing why this palace and garden complex belongs on its World Heritage List, UNESCO writes: "the Changdeokgung Palace Complex is an outstanding example of Far Eastern palace architecture and garden design, exceptional for the way in which the buildings are integrated into and harmonized with the natural setting, adapting to the topography and retaining indigenous tree cover."



Guided tours are available, but you're also free to wander the palace on your own; the rear garden ('Huweon,' or sometimes called 'Biweon'), however, can only be visited with a guide.



