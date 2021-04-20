Where are you going?
CHANDI restaurant

Jalan Kayu Aya
+62 361 731060
Chandi, a Restaurant Fit for a Goddess Kuta Indonesia

Sun - Sat 12pm - 12am

Chandi, a Restaurant Fit for a Goddess

It's hard to stand out in such a fancy crowd in Seminyak, but Chandi most certainly does. Its stylish interior and 8 meter hand-carved bar are gorgeous but also cozy. The food doesn't disappoint either. Owner and Head Chef Agung Nugroho cooked in some of the most famous kitchens in New York before returning to Bali to open his own restaurant, so he definitely knows what he's doing. Mixing Balinese traditional ingredients, mostly locally sourced, he creates a 'Pan-Asian' explosion of tastes. The cocktails and infusions are no less flavorful and make use of fruits and spices found on Bali. If you happen to be in Bali during a full moon, try out the tasting menu they serve every month.

www.chandibali.com
By Hannah Wijana , AFAR Local Expert

