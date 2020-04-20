Champs-Élysées

Tour de France Finale

If you're in France on the final Sunday of the annual Tour de France in July, do everything in your power to be on Champs Elysees to witness the heartbreak and heroics. The cobblestone, the chase, the pageantry, the crashes- all reasons to make this final day of battle in the grueling, three week race of endurance, captivating. As a spectator, it's a long day out there, but so worth it. Get there early to secure your viewing place along the grand avenue and make sure you have food, water and something to read packed as well. When the caravan of marketing vehicles come through, that's your warning that the cyclists will arrive within the hour. They'll make several laps that include the Champs Elysees, but for me, the best time to capture the cyclists are after the trophies have been awarded. Each team will ride casually, together, up and down the Champs Elysees one more time. Their smiles show their relief that they've survived the world's toughest race and many of the cyclists stop to take photos with fans and high five the crowds along the way. If you happen to have your bike with you and you're up early enough to make this happen- you can ride the stretch of the course from Place de la Concorde up to the Arc de Triomphe and back down- before they close the course! Your teeth will be rattling from the cobblestone and the crowd cheers you on as you go! Go cheer those cyclists on and have the kind of day in Paris that is any sports fan's dream.