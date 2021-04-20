Hello Sports Fans
The last time I shopped here I wasn't actually here. I was in Mt Hagen in Papua New Guinea, buying an All Blacks cap online for my guide who was amazed that it would be mailed straight to him. The name "Champions of the World" existed before the All Blacks won the 2011 Rugby World Cup, but it certainly helps from a marketing point of view. Not just a seller of Official All Blacks rugby gear, this downtown store also carries World Cup Football apparel, NBA gear, and Rugby League jerseys. Don't worry if your suitcase is already full—if they can mail it to a village in Papua New Guinea they can mail to you.