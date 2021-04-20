Where are you going?
Champions of the World

30 Queen St, Auckland, 1010, New Zealand
| +64 9-307 2357
Hello Sports Fans Auckland New Zealand

Sun - Sat 9am - 8pm

Hello Sports Fans

The last time I shopped here I wasn't actually here. I was in Mt Hagen in Papua New Guinea, buying an All Blacks cap online for my guide who was amazed that it would be mailed straight to him. The name "Champions of the World" existed before the All Blacks won the 2011 Rugby World Cup, but it certainly helps from a marketing point of view. Not just a seller of Official All Blacks rugby gear, this downtown store also carries World Cup Football apparel, NBA gear, and Rugby League jerseys. Don't worry if your suitcase is already full—if they can mail it to a village in Papua New Guinea they can mail to you.
By Guy Needham , AFAR Local Expert

