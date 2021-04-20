Champagne's Breaux Bridge Bakery 105 S Poydras St, Breaux Bridge, LA 70517, USA

Edible Souvenir: Champagne's Pink Cookies These beautiful puffs of little pink cookie sandwich have a sweet almond flavor. Perfect for your coffee break when you get back home. But they may not make it to the plane!



During the famous Breaux Bridge Crawfish festival time, usually the first week of May, Champagne's will do unique cakes to celebrate the festival, and some donuts in the shape of crawfish complete with red frosting! You just gotta have one of those.



www.cajuncountry.org