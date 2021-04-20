Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Champagne's Breaux Bridge Bakery

105 S Poydras St, Breaux Bridge, LA 70517, USA
Website
| +1 337-332-1117
Edible Souvenir: Champagne's Pink Cookies Breaux Bridge Louisiana United States

Edible Souvenir: Champagne's Pink Cookies

These beautiful puffs of little pink cookie sandwich have a sweet almond flavor. Perfect for your coffee break when you get back home. But they may not make it to the plane!

During the famous Breaux Bridge Crawfish festival time, usually the first week of May, Champagne's will do unique cakes to celebrate the festival, and some donuts in the shape of crawfish complete with red frosting! You just gotta have one of those.

www.cajuncountry.org
By Michelle M. Winner , AFAR Local Expert
Original aud dev 300x350 example.jpg?1480627054?ixlib=rails 0.3

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points