Champagne Doyard

39 Rue du Général Leclerc
Website
| +33 3 26 52 14 74
My favorite champagne Vertus France
Check Availability >

During our weekend in Champagne we tried many, many champagnes but this one was by far my favorite.
The tour was great, informative and the champagne tasting was free because we were guests of their hotel.

I love the small champagne houses, nine times our of ten the quality of the champagne is outstanding. In fact it's brands like Doyard that give part of their grapes to the big names like Moet & Chandon.
The vineyards of the large, well known champagnes can only produce fifty percent or so of their need so they count on small producers for the rest of the grapes.
Doyard gives part of their grapes to Moet & Chandon so the quality is guaranteed.
By Adriana Yampey , AFAR Local Expert

