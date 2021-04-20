Chamorro Village Hagåtña, Guam

Hiking with the Guam Boonie Stompers Each Saturday, the Guam Boonie Stompers lead public hikes through some of the island’s most beautiful jungles, beaches, and historic sites.



One of the most fascinating hikes will take you through Pagat, an ancient Chamorro burial ground that is currently in danger of being turned into a shooting range by the U.S. military. Others will take you up mountains, down waterfalls, and into secluded snorkeling holes.



The group meets every Saturday at 9 a.m. at the Chamorro Village Center Court. The cost to participate is $2; visit the Guam Boonie Stompers Facebook page for upcoming hikes.