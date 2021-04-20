Where are you going?
Chamorro Village

Hagåtña, Guam
Website
Hiking with the Guam Boonie Stompers

Each Saturday, the Guam Boonie Stompers lead public hikes through some of the island’s most beautiful jungles, beaches, and historic sites.

One of the most fascinating hikes will take you through Pagat, an ancient Chamorro burial ground that is currently in danger of being turned into a shooting range by the U.S. military. Others will take you up mountains, down waterfalls, and into secluded snorkeling holes.

The group meets every Saturday at 9 a.m. at the Chamorro Village Center Court. The cost to participate is $2; visit the Guam Boonie Stompers Facebook page for upcoming hikes.
By Jessica Marati , AFAR Local Expert

Jessica Marati
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago

Wednesday Night Market at the Chamorro Village

Shop local crafts, watch cultural performances, and sample Chamorro barbecue at the long-running Wednesday Night Market at the Chamorro Village, a cultural heritage center and shopping center in downtown Hagatna. The weekly market is one of the only places where you can catch local artisans hawking wares like wood carvings, shell jewelry, and homemade food products.

