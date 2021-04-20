Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Chambord

41250 Chambord, France
in the Château de Chambord Chambord France

in the Château de Chambord

...early summer light filtering through a window in the 16th-century Chateau de Chambord. This Renaissance palace began as a hunting lodge for François I. Leonardo da Vinci may have played a role in designing part of it. Today, it's the largest chateau in the Loire valley, set in a forest preserve--an easy day-trip from Paris.

My year-in-Paris was coming to an end, and so some friends of mine took me out to visit Chambord. We spent part of the day biking around the grounds--pretty idyllic, after a cold grey spring, to be cycling through forests and meadows, with views of turrets every now and then, glimpses of some of the 365 chimneys...
By Joseph Cyr , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park Region
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30