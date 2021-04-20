Chambord
41250 Chambord, France
in the Château de Chambord...early summer light filtering through a window in the 16th-century Chateau de Chambord. This Renaissance palace began as a hunting lodge for François I. Leonardo da Vinci may have played a role in designing part of it. Today, it's the largest chateau in the Loire valley, set in a forest preserve--an easy day-trip from Paris.
My year-in-Paris was coming to an end, and so some friends of mine took me out to visit Chambord. We spent part of the day biking around the grounds--pretty idyllic, after a cold grey spring, to be cycling through forests and meadows, with views of turrets every now and then, glimpses of some of the 365 chimneys...