Chambon 17290 Chambon, France

Country stroll near Chambon Chambon is a tiny village near the mid-Atlantic coast in France. I stayed at the Tomlin's Guest House, a serene place to unwind and enjoy the slow pace of the French countryside. At the suggestion of the owner, we took a pleasant stroll outside of the village, following the farm fields to a beautiful tree-lined grove. In early spring, the path was full of daffodils and violets and leads to an old chateau that is now a private nursing home.