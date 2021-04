Caochangdi Art Area Yong An Tang ( Cao Chang Di Cun ), Chaoyang Qu, Beijing Shi, China, 100096

Art and Architecture Venture beyond the rampant commercialization of 798 Art District, and head to Caochangdi. It's only a 10-min taxi ride from 798, and the galleries you'll find here are architectural beauties to admire themselves. A handful of galleries curate excellent local and international work and are a great joy to explore. The galleries are, however, not always walking distance apart, so plan in advance to hire a driver and guide to make the best of your art-walk day.