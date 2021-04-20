Where are you going?
Chamberlin Inn

1032 12th Street
Website
| +1 888-587-0202
Chamberlin Inn CODY Wyoming United States
Sun - Sat 8am - 12pm

Chamberlin Inn

There’s no shortage of Wild West history in Cody, Wyoming, but the Chamberlin Inn claims a piece of literary history as well: A hotel ledger, discovered when new owners bought the hotel in 2005, revealed that Ernest Hemingway had been a guest in 1932. A careful renovation of the original 1904 hotel—which is located about an hour east of Yellowstone—coaxed its early 20th-century charms to life while incorporating modern comforts such as flat-screen TVs, organic silk linens, and Italian bath products. In addition to the 17 rooms in the main building (including the Hemingway Room), there’s a cottage with high ceilings and a claw-foot tub; a barn that was converted into apartments and a loft; and a two-story apartment that was once a county courthouse. A glassed-in conservatory houses a bar that serves cocktails and wine and, during the warmer months, hosts live music.
By Deb Hopewell , AFAR Contributor

